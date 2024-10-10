‘We will be back’: DA insists it will reclaim Tshwane before or during 2026 local government elections

The Democratic Alliance in Gauteng has vowed to reclaim the Tshwane Metro after ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya was elected mayor with a convincing 122 votes.
She beat her former boss Cilliers Brink who got 86 votes of the total 208 votes cast.
There were no spoiled ballots.
In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said the battle is far from over.
“What we are going to do is, we are going back into the opposition benches. We are going to launch our 2026 campaign. We will be launching our 2026 election campaign much earlier than what we wanted. The people of Tshwane need to be hearing our message and that’s what we are gonna be doing,” said Msimanga.
“We will be preparing to come back into government. If the outcome of the previous election is anything to go by, we have some serious work to do and we then going to return in government – whether we do it before 2026 or we do it in 2026, but we are coming be back.”
The Tshwane council is composed of 214 members elected through a system of mixed-member proportional representation.
