‘We will field Cilliers Brink as a mayoral candidate’, says DA amid ongoing political turmoil in Tshwane

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the residents of Tshwane, vowing to maintain stability in the capital city, amid ongoing political chaos it blames on the African National Congress (ANC) and facilitated by ActionSA. In a statement, the DA announced that former mayor of Tshwane Cilliers Brink would be fielded as the mayoral candidate to continue the progress made in the city.

This comes after Brink was removed from office after the ANC and ActionSA joined forces, with the help of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), to vote him out in a motion of no confidence. The situation escalated when Herman Mashaba, during media interviews, claimed that ActionSA had struck a deal with the ANC to make his party’s Nasiphi Moya the new mayor. This assertion was quickly contradicted by the ANC's own public statements, further highlighting Mashaba's claims that he had been misled into undermining a functioning government that included his party.

DA leaders emphasised their efforts to persuade the ANC's national leadership to withdraw the motion of no confidence against Brink. "This would have enabled the future of the City of Tshwane to be deliberated under conditions of relative stability.’’ The DA argues that had the ANC agreed to this request, there would have been ample time to devise a settlement in the best interest of Tshwane residents.

However, the ANC, with the support of its National Working Committee, opted to proceed with the motion of no confidence, demonstrating not only bad faith towards the DA, but also strengthening the negotiating position of the EFF, it said. "This constant changing of mayors, without regard to certainty and consistency in policy, is a cause of, not a cure for, deteriorating municipal governance and service delivery," said Solly Msimanga DA Gauteng provincial leader. He pointed out that the ANC’s internal strife only exacerbates the challenges facing Tshwane.

The DA criticised the ANC for its role in the financial devastation of Tshwane, particularly after placing the city under provincial administration in 2020. The current political landscape, they argue, threatens the fragile financial recovery that the city is undergoing. "It is irresponsible to bring down a city government without any plan for what to put in its place," Msimanga said, emphasising the potential real-world consequences for residents.

He highlighted that while ANC, EFF, and ActionSA councillors celebrated their political manoeuvres, crucial financial decisions, such as ABSA bank's consideration of an R800 million overdraft facility for the city, hung in the balance. Looking ahead, the DA said they are preparing for the possibility of returning to the opposition. Msimanga stated that the party will focus on three key areas: Protecting Professional Managers: Ensuring that non-political senior managers are not victimised or replaced by party loyalists.

Maintaining Accountability: Safeguarding the disciplinary process against the Rooiwal five and ensuring that the City’s Labour Court application to dismiss them is upheld. Water Supply Projects: Committing to the project aimed at providing clean water to Hammanskraal residents and eliminating reliance on ineffective water contractors. ‘’We had hoped that we could fulfil this function from inside government, and that the spirit of the GNU might open new possibilities for cooperation between parties committed to the constitution.