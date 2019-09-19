Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.

Johannesburg - Outa and the SAA Pilots’ Association (SAAPA) have vowed to oppose any attempts by the former SAA chair Dudu Myeni to postpone their court application to declare the former airliner’s boss a delinquent director. The application is set for hearing in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on October 7.

In March 2017, Outa and SAAPA filed the application to declare Myeni a delinquent director, arising from her actions as SAA chairperson from December 2012 to October 2017.

Outa spokesperson Stefanie Fick said such a declaration would block her from any position as a director saying SAA’s demise was largely attributed to the period under Myeni’s governance.

Expressing concern about a possible postponement Ficks said, on June 7 they received a notification from Myeni’s attorneys of record - Edward Nathan Sonnenberg (ENS) - that they were no longer handling the matter.

But Fick was adamant that the case should go ahead saying they had been making preparations for it for the past two years.

“Following several weeks of trying to track down Myeni to establish who her new attorney of record is for this serious case, on 29 August 2019 we finally received correspondence from attorney Daniel Mantsha stating that his firm had been appointed as the attorney of record on this matter.

“Then on 2 September 2019, we received correspondence from Mantsha’s office indicating that they will not be ready to proceed with the trial.

“We find this typical ‘lawfare’ tactic of delaying court appearances unacceptable and believe that although Mantsha’s firm was appointed only last month, they have had sufficient time to prepare,” Fick said.

She said it would be a travesty of justice if Myeni is able to delay this court appearance, saying all because she dragged her feet in appointing a new attorney for several weeks.

“If indeed this case is postponed, it will be another classic case of justice delayed being justice denied,” Fick said.

Polititcal Bureau