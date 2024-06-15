'We will hold them accountable' Julius Malema says EFF will hold ANC, DA accountable following GNU announcement

EFF leader Julius Malema yes they don’t agree to the “marriage of convenience” of the ANC-DA coalition but swears that his party will give the two a run of their money. Malema made the remarks after losing to re-elected president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday after going head-to-head for the position of president.

The ANC and DA have signed an agreement deal to form the Government of National Unity (GNU) on Friday. Ramaphosa was re-elected president of South Africa for the second term. This, as the seventh administration was birthed. Malema challenged Ramaphosa despite the slim chance of him emerging victorious in the run. The ANC has 159 seats in Parliament while the EFF has 44.

Ramaphosa’s election was backed up by parties like the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the Patriotic Alliance (PA). Ramaphosa won the election with 283 votes, while Malema received 44 votes. The DA is the second largest party with seats in parliament.

In his acceptance speech, Malema said it was important to stand against the president simply to demonstrate that don’t the EFF does not agree with the ANC-DA coalition. “This marriage is the one that seeks to undermine the changing of property relations in the country. We refuse to sell out, we have never done so when we were young and we will not do that now,” he said. He, however, promised that the EFF will no longer be disruptive in the sittings but will focus on robust engagement and support.