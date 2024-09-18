‘We will not defend the DA Mayor’: ActionSA prepares for possible opposition in Tshwane

The coalition between ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane has officially ended, as confirmed by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. This comes after ActionSA addressed rumours suggesting that its decision to leave the multiparty coalition government in Tshwane, led by DA Executive Mayor Cilliers Brink, is driven by personal or political motives rather than genuine public interest.

The party emphasised that their actions are not impulsive or ego driven, but rather rooted in concerns about governance, particularly the management of public finances. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Funzi Ngobeni, the Gauteng leader of ActionSA, said, “We confirm that we are completely out of the multi-party coalition in the City of Tshwane. Our time with those colleagues is over.” This decision was made by the party's highest decision-making body and communicated to members during the party’s Gauteng Provincial Imbizo, he said.

Ngobeni said the coalition's collapse stems from several factors, including the DA's engagement with the African National Congress (ANC) to form a grand coalition in key metros such as Tshwane, Johannesburg, and Ekurhuleni. Ngobeni also pointed out that Helen Zille's confirmation on July 2 regarding these negotiations led ActionSA to take pre-emptive action. “We are not going to wait for the DA to remove us or to have conversations with the ANC behind our backs,” he said.

Ngobeni emphasised that ActionSA felt the DA was undermining their position, stating “It’s clear that we are dealing with a political party that has demonstrated they want to liquidate us.” He expressed disappointment over the DA's failure to involve ActionSA in discussions with the ANC, despite ActionSA's loyalty and attempts to stabilise the government in Johannesburg. Furthermore, Ngobeni noted the dissatisfaction among ActionSA members regarding poor service delivery, particularly in informal settlements. “Our members have raised issues about long-standing service delivery failures that have not been addressed,” he said.

ActionSA aims to establish a new coalition that prioritises service delivery and stability in Tshwane. Ngobeni credited the deputy mayor for her efforts to improve the situation, particularly concerning water issues in Hammanskraal. However, he criticised the DA leadership for ineffective governance, saying “The mayor’s PR exercises do not reflect the reality of the municipality's performance.” Looking ahead, Ngobeni mentioned that ActionSA has given its president the mandate to negotiate with other parties, including the ANC.

“We hope to form a new government in Tshwane. If we cannot reach an agreement, we will not support the DA mayor in a motion of no confidence,” he said. Should negotiations fail, Ngobeni said ActionSA is prepared to go into opposition, maintaining that their councillors will not defend the current mayor Cillers Brink. “Our 19 councillors will not defend him and we will then go into opposition as a party if need be.