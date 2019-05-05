Gauteng ANC is not prepared to hand over power to their rival political parties, vows ANC chairperson David Makhura. Picture: ANA/Simphiwe Mbokazi

Johannesburg - Gauteng ANC is ready for the upcoming elections and is not prepared to hand over power to their rival political parties - vows ANC chairperson David Makhura while addressing thousands of his party supporters. In his brief address, Makhura told ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa that his provincial ANC was prepared to retain control of the ANC. Makhura said 47 percent of the jobs created in South Africa in the past five years were located in his province.

“We are not prepared to hand over power to any other party,” the confident-looking Makhura said. Prior to making his bold statements, Makhura called out his troops from various regions of Joburg, West Rand, Ekurhuleni and Vaal in his bid to prove to the ANC national leadership that they had answered the call to bring thousands of ANC supporters in Gauteng to Ellis Park stadium to listen to Ramaphosa's message ahead of the May 8 national elections.

Makhura made the commitment to retain control of Gauteng despite strong challenge from the EFF which has also organised a major rally at Orlando Stadium on Sunday. Both provincial leadership of the EFF and ANC claimed that most of the people who thronged at the different venues came from Gauteng.

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula estimated the crowds at 70 000 who had made their way into the province.

As for Makhura, his said his party would retain its majority as Gauteng in the only province which obtained 100% unqualified financial audits in the provincial government. He said Gauteng obtained the best matric results last year.

Ramaphosa has just arrived and is busy greeting the crowds. He extended greetings to former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe and stalwart and Rivonia trialist Andrew Mlangeni as well as one of the 1956 women's march leaders Sophie de Bruyn.

He also extended greetings to former Nigeria president Goodluck Jonathan who is part of elections observer mission.

Political Bureau