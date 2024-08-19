‘We will reclaim our towns’: ANC Gauteng talks tough on illegal immigration

Gauteng ANC provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza says they will fight illegal immigration in the province, which the party believes has contributed to its poor performance in the recent elections. Nzica has hit back at pro-immigration groupings that have suggested that South Africans are xenophobic in pushing against foreign nationals.

Nzica along with the ANC provincial chair Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media on the outcomes of the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) at the Ruth First House in Johannesburg on Monday. He said among others, illegal immigration was on their priority list at the PEC meeting over the weekend. This is as the party is planning to reclaim the city of Johannesburg and other towns in Gauteng from criminal elements.

Nzica threatened that the illegal takeover of buildings in Gauteng towns would come to an end hence they supported the newly elected mayor of Johannesburg Dada Morero. “Illegal immigration is affecting us. We have towns and buildings that have been taken over by illegal immigrants and as the province, this affects us directly. “We are saying illegal immigrants because once you speak out this term, people take it to be a xenophobic subject because we are not playing in that terrain.

“We will reclaim our Johannesburg that is why we support and are very excited about Morero coming in. “Part of the responsibility we gave him is to reclaim the city, reclaim buildings that are hijacked by illegal immigrants,” he said. Morero was elected to be the city mayor last week and in his speech he declared the city a construction site.