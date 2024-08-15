'We wish them well as they pick up the spear' - MK Party welcomes Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi

The Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party has welcomed former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi to the party.

In a statement shared on social media, moments after Shivambu announced his resignation from the party he co-founded, the MK Party welcomed the men to the party and further called on all party members to follow suit. "It could not have come at a better time. The onboarding of both these progressive and politically experienced comrades will further strengthen the agenda of the progressive caucus," MK Party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said.

Shivambu and Manyi will be deployed respectively according to their strengths and expertise. "As leadership, we ask that all members of the MK Party welcome these two progressive comrades as they begin to form part of driving the agenda of the revolution. We wish them well as they pick up the speak and continue to fight for the emancipation of the downtrodden and marginalised people in our country," Ndhlela said. Shivambu announced his resignation from the EFF on Thursday.