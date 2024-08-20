‘We won’t obsess over someone who left’: EFF prepares for National People’s Assembly amid internal changes

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial leader Nkululeko Dunga on Monday, August 19 addressed the party's preparations for the upcoming National People's Assembly in December. Dunga says that the party has thoroughly internalised and processed the departure of former Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, focusing on readiness for the assembly rather than individual membership changes.

Dunga noted, “We are here to assess the readiness of branches and to gain perspective from our commander-in-chief, Julius Malema, regarding the future direction of the party.” He clarified that the meeting was not intended to deliberate on the entry or exit of individual members, including Shivambu. “We are not here to discuss or deliberate on individuals or an individual who either joins or leaves the EFF.’’

Moreover, Dunga said in Gauteng, the EFF has approximately 200,000 members in good standing. Dunga expressed that the party should not be preoccupied with the departure of any single member, stating, “We will not be obsessed or enter a mourning period over someone who decided to leave the movement.” Addressing speculation about Shivambu’s departure, Dunga dismissed rumours linking it to internal discord with Malema.

“We are a Marxist organisation led through science and there is nothing that speaks to that effect. This remains speculations and that’s just it,” he asserted. Dunga defended the EFF’s position amid the challenging political landscape. He acknowledged the impact of the emergence of new political parties like the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and the hostility from various quarters, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the African National Congress (ANC). Despite these challenges, he praised the EFF’s resilience and highlighted the party’s achievements over the past decade, attributing much of this success to Malema's leadership.

Looking ahead, Dunga announced that the EFF plans to elect a new deputy president in December. He explains that this decision aims to avoid instability and managing expectations within the party. "The platform for this political position will be addressed at the National People’s Assembly," Dunga said.

He reassured that while Malema might be somewhat constrained without a deputy, he remains capable of fulfilling his duties and guiding the party effectively. Dunga also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to Malema’s leadership and the EFF’s mission. “We appreciate his leadership and stand firmly behind him,” Dunga said.