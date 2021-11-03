WEDNESDAY AM LIVE BLOG: Can’t sleep? Here are the latest election results

Cape Town – With 61% of the votes counted by 4.45am on Wednesday morning, the ANC had 48.1% of the votes. The DA had 20.9% of the votes, and the EFF had 10.3% of the votes.

The IFP had 4.9% of the votes, Freedom Front Plus had 2.8%, newcomer Action SA had 1.2% of the votes, and independent candidates had 1.2% of the counted votes. Read the full story here. –

Human Sciences Research Council to release results of elections satisfaction survey Pretoria – The Human Sciences Research Council is expected to brief the media on Wednesday morning, to release its preliminary findings of the elections satisfaction survey (ESS). The briefing comes amid the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) working around the clock, since last night, to audit, verify, and release figures.

Acting strategic leader and research director at the HSRC Dr Benjamin Roberts is expected to outline detailed facts about the survey. The purpose of the ESS, which has been commissioned by the IEC, aimed at collating data on the opinions and perceptions of voters, as well as election observers, on voting day. Read the full story here.

– Up after midnight? This is what the election results look like so far Pretoria – Early on Wednesday morning, the ANC continued to slowly edge closer to the 47% mark, as it firmly clinched about 5.7 million votes.

By 1am, live results reflected on the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) board showed that the ruling party had, so far, gained 46.2% of voters’ support, with the DA holding 22.5%, followed by the EFF with 10.9% of voters’ support. In terms of councils, the ANC held 72 of them thus far, and the DA holds 21 councils. In Limpopo, the ANC had already surpassed the 60% mark, while the DA and the EFF were nowhere near the 20% mark.

Read the full story here. – ’We did exceptionally well,’ Mashaba says, reacting to Action SA’s results

Cape Town – Action SA president and City of Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba said the party has done “exceptionally well” in contesting their first municipal elections. “We did exceptionally well in the history of the democratic dispensation. No political party – one-year-old – has ever performed the way that we did,” he said, speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday. “For me, in particular, I am not happy with the results. I would have wanted us to get an outright majority, but I am a pragmatic person. I understand the dynamics.