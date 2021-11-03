WEDNESDAY AM LIVE BLOG: This is what the election results look like so far

Pretoria – Early on Wednesday morning, the ANC continued to slowly edge closer to the 47% mark, as it firmly clinched about 5.7 million votes. By 1am, live results reflected on the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) board showed that the ruling party had, so far, gained 46.2% of voters’ support, with the DA holding 22.5%, followed by the EFF with 10.9% of voters’ support.

In terms of councils, the ANC held 72 of them thus far, and the DA holds 21 councils. In Limpopo, the ANC had already surpassed the 60% mark, while the DA and the EFF were nowhere near the 20% mark. Read the full story here.

– ’We did exceptionally well,’ Mashaba says, reacting to Action SA’s results Cape Town – Action SA president and City of Johannesburg mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba said the party has done “exceptionally well” in contesting their first municipal elections.

“We did exceptionally well in the history of the democratic dispensation. No political party – one-year-old – has ever performed the way that we did,” he said, speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Tuesday. “For me, in particular, I am not happy with the results. I would have wanted us to get an outright majority, but I am a pragmatic person. I understand the dynamics. Read the full story here.