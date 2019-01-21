President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: GCSI

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has left South Africa for international engagements, including the World Economic Forum in Davos, said the Presidency in a statement issued on Monday night. "President Ramaphosa will begin his international visits in Geneva, Switzerland [on Tuesday] in his capacity as co-chair – with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven - of the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) Global Commission on the Future of Work," said the statement.

The report On The Future of Work will be launched on Tuesday at the ILO headquarters. The report lays the foundation for global action on the challenges that governments, business and labour face amid the convergence of developments in the digital economy, climate change and cyclic economic trends, said the statement.

"Following his address to the ILO, President Ramaphosa will travel to Davis-Klosters, Switzerland, where he will lead Team South Africa’s participation in the annual meetings of the WEF, scheduled from 22 to 25 January," said the statement.

The 2019 gathering is themed “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution” and brings together heads and members of more than 100 governments, top executives of the 1000 foremost global companies, leaders of international organisations and relevant non-governmental organisations, and cultural, societal and thought leaders, among others.

The Davos discussions will explore how technological advances are impacting on or giving rise to new systems of health, transportation, communication, production, distribution, and energy, and the changes required in education and other programmes to prepare workers for this economic revolution and accompanying social changes.

The 2019 WEF is a platform for Team South Africa to engage and update the international community, including investors, on the path of renewal and growth on which the country has embarked, according to the statement.

Following the conclusion of the WEF programme, Ramaphosa will travel to New Delhi in the Republic of India for a state visit on 25 January 2019.

India is currently South Africa’s second largest trading partner in Asia and ranks among South Africa’s top 10 trade partners. In 2017 bilateral trade reached R107 billion (approximately $8 billion). Trade for the period January to November 2018 totalled R101 billion, according to the statement.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by a business delegation to further enhance trade relations between the two nations.

Following the January 25 state visit, Ramaphosa will be honoured as Chief Guest at India’s 70th Republic Day Celebrations on 26 January 2019 in New Delhi.

African News Agency (ANA)