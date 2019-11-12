Durban - The release of former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from a Brazilian jail on Friday has seen South Africa’s own former head of state Jacob Zuma, who is facing a litany of corruption charges, take to Twitter to celebrate.
According to international reports Lula, who was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment in July 2017 for corruption and money laundering, was released after the Brazilian Supreme Court overturned a previous judgment, ordering him to spend the entire 12-year term behind bars, as he had not been afforded the opportunity to exhaust all avenues to appeal the sentence.
Zuma, delighted at the judgment, took to his Twitter account which had been quiet for some time to give a message of support to the released Lula.
“Welcome home my brother @LulaOficial Aluta continua. See you soon #LulaLivre”, Zuma wrote in celebration of the release of his former BRICS counterpart who last month had refused to apply for home detention and instead opted to remain behind bars to continue his bid to clear his name.
At the time Zuma used his Twitter account to post a picture of Lula da Silva and captioned it with the Latin phrase “Magna est veritas et praevalebit” which means “Truth is mighty and will prevail”.