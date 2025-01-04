Welcome to Cape Town: Uniting Against Division and Renewing the People’s Movement

By Faiez Jacobs Cape Town, the city of resilience and song, proudly welcomes the African National Congress (ANC) leadership, members, and supporters to the January 8th celebrations. This annual occasion is more than a birthday and annual statement of intent; it is a testament to our collective struggle, a reflection of our achievements, and a call to action for the work still needed to realise South Africa’s democratic ideals.

As the ANC gathers in the Western Cape, we are reminded of the unique challenges and opportunities this province presents. This is a moment not only to celebrate but to reconnect, reflect, and renew the party’s historic commitment to serve all South Africans, especially those who remain on the margins. Cape Town: A City of Two tales; A City of Contrasts and Complexity Cape Town and the Western Cape embody the contradictions of South Africa’s history. It is a city of breathtaking beauty and cultural richness, yet deeply scarred by the systemic injustices of colonialism, Apartheid and now privilege. The forced removals that created the Cape Flats uprooted entire communities, entrenched poverty, and institutionalised inequality. Today, these scars remain visible in the stark divides between affluent suburbs and underdeveloped townships like Khayelitsha, Mitchells Plain, Gugulethu and Mannenberg It is also here that apartheid’s counter-revolutionary agenda was most intensely implemented. Between 1975 and 1989, the Apartheid regime increased its military intelligence (MI) and South African Defense Force (SADF) budgets from R1 billion to R9 billion. These resources funded operations designed to win hearts and minds, divide and rule, suppress political dissent, disrupt community organisations, and sow division within anti-apartheid movements.

The Western Cape became a testing ground for these StratCom strategies by: Co-opting Youth and Activists: Over 35,000 South Africans, especially youth, were political detainees during the 1980s. Apartheid Regime targeted us for detention, forced collaboration, and indoctrination, creating deep mistrust in communities. Promoting Division: Deliberate racial and ethnic divides were fostered, particularly between Black Coloured and Black African communities, to fracture resistance efforts. Remember the Wit Doeke. Remember how CCB flooded the Cape Flats with drugs since the late 1970s. Remember State of Emergency where paid impimpis and gangster were used to create shame, fear, grief, and anger. You can see the legacy of this today.

Destroying Movements: Anti-apartheid organisations were infiltrated, undermined, and dismantled. This legacy of distrust and division continues to shape perceptions of political leadership in the Western Cape and may explain, in part, why the ANC has yet to secure an outright majority in this province. However, it also presents an opportunity for renewal and reconnection. Resisting the Politics of Division In this challenging context, the ANC must confront two critical dangers: the legacy of apartheid’s counter-revolutionary tactics and the rise of identity, ethic, and personality politics. These approaches shift the focus away from the real issues—poverty, unemployment, housing, and crime—and divide us further.

The ANC’s mission has always been to unite South Africans around shared values and goals. To achieve this, the party must: Reject Identity Politics: Promote unity across racial and ethnic lines, focusing on inclusive solutions that address the needs of all communities. Build African and Coloured solidarity. Unite working families. Prioritise People-Centred Policies: Focus on delivering real change in people’s lives, from improving service delivery to creating economic opportunities. People are tired of smoke and mirrors, the lies and deception that are happening here.

Emphasise Issue-Based Politics: Shift the political discourse from personalities and factions to substantive debates about the issues that matter most to South Africans. A Call to Renewal and Action The January 8th celebrations in Cape Town provide an opportunity for the ANC to renew its relationship with the people of the Western Cape. This renewal must be grounded in humility, transparency, and a commitment to addressing the province’s unique challenges. 1. Listening and Learning

Cape Town’s communities have their own stories, struggles, and aspirations. The ANC leadership must engage directly with residents, particularly in historically neglected areas like the Cape Flats, to understand their needs and craft tailored solutions. 2. Rebuilding Trust The distrust seeded by apartheid’s counter-revolutionary agenda can only be overcome through consistent action, political will, and servant leadership. The ANC, through its January 8th Statement, must demonstrate its commitment by:

Delivering on promises made to communities.

Showcasing quick wins in areas like housing, sanitation, and crime prevention.

Enforcing a zero-tolerance policy on corruption within its ranks. Make examples. Show we are serious and committed. 3. Promoting Unity The divisions fostered by apartheid must be actively healed. The ANC should champion policies that uplift all communities, particularly those most affected by systemic inequality, while fostering inter-community dialogue and solidarity. 4. Empowering Women Youth

Our women and youth of the Western Cape are its greatest resources. By investing in skills development, entrepreneurship programs, and cultural initiatives, the ANC can unlock their potential and provide alternatives to the cycles of poverty and gangsterism that plague many communities. 5. Renewing Organisational Values The ANC’s renewal must start with its leadership. Leaders must embody the values of service, humility, and integrity, rejecting crass materialism and factionalism. Grassroots branches must also be revitalised to become active hubs of community engagement and activism.

Celebrating a Shared Legacy The January 8th rally at Khayelitsha Stadium is a moment to celebrate the ANC’s legacy while acknowledging the work that remains. Cape Town has played a central role in South Africa’s liberation story, from the defiance of the Cape Flats youth to the resilience of communities under siege. This event is an opportunity to honor that history, renew the ANC’s commitment to its values, and chart a course for the future. A Message to Capetonians To the people of Cape Town: This is your moment to engage with the ANC, share your experiences and aspirations, and hold the party accountable to its promises. Capetonians challenge your own prejudice, break the circle of self-loathing and hatred. Stop blaming. Be open, be brave. Be the change. Be part of something bigger. Join us! Together, we can address the challenges of poverty, crime, and unemployment, building a city that reflects the values of justice, equality, and opportunity for all. To the ANC: This is your opportunity to reconnect with a province that has often felt overlooked. Lead with humility, engage with sincerity, and act with purpose. By focusing on the real issues that matter to Capetonians and rejecting the divisive politics of identity, you can rebuild trust and lay the foundation for a renewed partnership.

Towards Unity and Renewal As the ANC gathers in Cape Town, let this celebration mark the beginning of a renewed commitment to unity, service, and action. The legacy of division and inequality must be confronted head-on, with courage and clarity. The ANC’s renewal is not just a promise—it is a necessity for the party to reclaim its role as a unifying force for good. Welcome to Cape Town (singing)—a city of resilience, history, and boundless potential. Let this be the moment where we recommit to one another, to the ideals of a united, non-racial, and prosperous South Africa. Together, we can make the promise of liberation real for all. Let the journey of renewal begin. * Faiez Jacobs, ANC Member and Proud Capetonian.