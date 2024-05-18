The Orlando Stadium in Soweto was packed with supporters on Saturday morning, May 18, ahead of the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) manifesto launch. Described as the MK Party People’s Mandate, the rally was due to be addressed by the party’s leader Jacob Zuma, who is expected to outline the eight core pillars of the MK manifesto.

The former president’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who is rumoured to be in line for a top position in the party, spoke to media ahead of the manifesto launch at Orlando Stadium. Asked what the MK Party had to offer the people of South Africa ahead of the election, Zuma-Sambudla said: “The people are going to give us the mandate, so whatever they want, we’re going to make sure we deliver it … when it comes to land, jobs, everything.”

Asked about the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill that was recently signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa, she said “Remember, President Zuma was there when NHI was starting, while being formed, so we’ll see how it takes shape.” Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Kamogelo Moichela / IOL After being asked again what her stance on the NHI was, Zuma-Sambudla laughed and said “no comment” but then added: “Let’s just say we’re going to reverse a lot of things that are being done,” before ending the interview. The MK Party has previously stated that economic liberation and equity was central to its policy direction.