We're not going to support corrupt candidates, SACP warns ANC









SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande speaks at a press conference. File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA). The SACP has warned the ANC that it will not vote for councillors who have been imposed on them and are linked to corruption in the upcoming 2021 national local government elections. This stern warning came from SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande while delivering his party's political report to the SACP's special national congress held at Bredell, outside Kempton Park today. While he issued the warning, Nzimande had earlier presented to his party supporters that the Alliance partners, SACP, ANC, Cosatu and Sanco had agreed on a road map in preparation for future elections. He said all the Alliance partners had agreed to set up committees at national, provincial and branch levels to draw up list of candidates who must represent the ANC-led local government election list. "But, we must make it clear that as the SACP, we are not going to support what is happening at Maluti-a-Phofung. We are not going to support corrupt candidates. We are not going to vote for candidates who were imposed on us.

"We do not support what is happening at Maluti-a-Phofung," Nzimande said.

He said similar decision will be taken to contest independently, if the Alliance guidelines are not followed.

He, however, emphasised that his central committee supports elections which are led by the ANC and includes its alliance partners.

"As the SACP we believe that what is primary and should unite the Alliance is collective leadership of the national democratic revolution, holding those deployed to account, and joint programme and campaigns, including elections as a common Alliance platform.

"We must reaffirm the resolution as was adopted by the 14th national congress. The central committee is of the view that in line with our resolution on state and popular power and the framework for the reconfiguration of the Alliance, we must, in the first instance, seek to maintain ANC led electoral lists in the forthcoming local government elections," Nzimande said.

