The SACP has warned the ANC that it will not vote for councillors who have been imposed on them and are linked to corruption in the upcoming 2021 national local government elections.
This stern warning came from SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande while delivering his party's political report to the SACP's special national congress held at Bredell, outside Kempton Park today.
While he issued the warning, Nzimande had earlier presented to his party supporters that the Alliance partners, SACP, ANC, Cosatu and Sanco had agreed on a road map in preparation for future elections.
He said all the Alliance partners had agreed to set up committees at national, provincial and branch levels to draw up list of candidates who must represent the ANC-led local government election list.
"But, we must make it clear that as the SACP, we are not going to support what is happening at Maluti-a-Phofung. We are not going to support corrupt candidates. We are not going to vote for candidates who were imposed on us.