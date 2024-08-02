‘We’re pursuing legal avenues’: Patriotic Alliance questions Nigerian ties of Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina

The participation of Vanessa Chidimma Onwe Adetshina as a Miss South Africa finalist has sparked controversy, with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) voicing concerns about her citizenship. This comes after a video of the Miss South Africa 2024 contestant Chidimma Adetshina celebrating with her Nigerian family surfaced online, sparking public dissatisfaction. In the video, Adetshina, was wearing a "Miss SA 2024 Contestant" sash, and was serenaded by her family, seemingly in a church.

Chidimma Adetshina, the Nigerian imposter in our Miss SA with Drug Dealing and Human Trafficking family celebrating their scam and how they scammed the entire South Africa. #CancelMissSA pic.twitter.com/EIPuzntVY2 — Kwena Molekwa (@Miz_Ruraltarain) July 29, 2024 According to Kenny Kunene, deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, the primary issue is whether Adetshina is a South African citizen. "Conflicting reports are circulating, including on whether her mother has in fact ever been South African," said Kunene.

He also noted that Adetshina has not clarified this issue, which has left many South Africans uneasy. Despite the Miss South Africa organisers supporting Adetshina's candidacy and declaring it legitimate, Kunene points to video evidence suggesting that her family is fully Nigerian. "It is clear from video material in circulation of her with her family that Adetshina’s family is fully Nigerian and that they are celebrating her success as Nigerians, not South Africans," he stated.

Kunene emphasised that Miss South Africa should serve as a patriotic ambassador, representing the best of what it means to be a young South African woman and promoting the nation's interests globally, especially in international pageants like Miss World or Miss Universe. Kunene also expressed concern about what he perceives as arrogance and entitlement among Nigerian foreigners in South Africa. He warned that this situation could lead to a possible Nigerian being crowned Miss South Africa, potentially excluding actual South Africans from a competition meant to represent them.