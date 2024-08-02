Independent Online
'We're pursuing legal avenues': Patriotic Alliance questions Nigerian ties of Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina

Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance Kenny Kunene says the party has concerns over the Miss SA finalist's citizenship. File Picture: Sharon Seretlo / Independent Newspapers

Deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance Kenny Kunene says the party has concerns over the Miss SA finalist's citizenship. File Picture: Sharon Seretlo / Independent Newspapers

Published 35m ago

Share

The participation of Vanessa Chidimma Onwe Adetshina as a Miss South Africa finalist has sparked controversy, with the Patriotic Alliance (PA) voicing concerns about her citizenship.

This comes after a video of the Miss South Africa 2024 contestant Chidimma Adetshina celebrating with her Nigerian family surfaced online, sparking public dissatisfaction. In the video, Adetshina, was wearing a "Miss SA 2024 Contestant" sash, and was serenaded by her family, seemingly in a church.

According to Kenny Kunene, deputy president of the Patriotic Alliance, the primary issue is whether Adetshina is a South African citizen.

"Conflicting reports are circulating, including on whether her mother has in fact ever been South African," said Kunene.

He also noted that Adetshina has not clarified this issue, which has left many South Africans uneasy.

Despite the Miss South Africa organisers supporting Adetshina's candidacy and declaring it legitimate, Kunene points to video evidence suggesting that her family is fully Nigerian.

"It is clear from video material in circulation of her with her family that Adetshina’s family is fully Nigerian and that they are celebrating her success as Nigerians, not South Africans," he stated.

Kunene emphasised that Miss South Africa should serve as a patriotic ambassador, representing the best of what it means to be a young South African woman and promoting the nation's interests globally, especially in international pageants like Miss World or Miss Universe.

Kunene also expressed concern about what he perceives as arrogance and entitlement among Nigerian foreigners in South Africa.

He warned that this situation could lead to a possible Nigerian being crowned Miss South Africa, potentially excluding actual South Africans from a competition meant to represent them.

In response, the PA is exploring legal avenues to address these concerns, including potentially seeking a court order to prevent Adetshina's participation, if necessary.

"As the Patriotic Alliance, we are therefore pursuing legal avenues to get to the bottom of this matter, including interdicting Adetshina’s participation, if necessary," Kunene concluded.

Related Topics:

patriotic alliancesouth africanigeriachidimma adetshinakenny kunenemiss samiss universexenophobiaimmigration