File picture: TJ Lemon.

Embattled power utility Eskom’s declaration of stage 6 load shedding on Monday evening riled South Africans, who bemoaned the state of deterioration that the energy supplier was in, with some claiming things had never been as bad under former President Jacob Zuma. 

Many took to Twitter to vent their anger at the blackouts currently being experienced throughout the country with some 30 000 tweets mentioning Zuma’s name in light of the current crisis. 

On a visit to Eskom in May 2016, Zuma said that there would never be load shedding again in South Africa. 

At the time he said that the presentations from Eskom executives had indicated that there would even be surplus energy “in the very near future”. 

“I’m as excited as anything as I leave Eskom now because energy is very important to the life of people,” Zuma said at the time while adding that he was convinced that Eskom was a company that knew what it was doing. 

However, contrary to his sentiments, load shedding has not been dealt away with and is instead a reality that South Africans have faced numerous times since.  

 Hip hop superstar AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) took to his Twitter account, telling his 4.1 million followers: “So y’all kicked Zuma out and now we at Stage 6. Made your bed, sleep in it.” 

Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil)

Zanele Lwana (@ZaneleLwana) 

Others said that had the stage 6 load shedding been implemented during Zuma’s tenure there would have been a massive uproar and public outcry.

Zero Mobile (@zmobilefashion) 

Despite many claiming that things had never deteriorated to this stage under Zuma’s leadership others were critical of the former head of state saying that Eskom was where it was now due to lack of proper governance during his presidency.

Chief Erican (@EricanSA) 

Some Twitter users said that the problems plaguing Eskom  should not be put squarely at the feet of a single individual.

Serame Bohale (@SerameBohale) 

Political Bureau