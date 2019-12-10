Embattled power utility Eskom’s declaration of stage 6 load shedding on Monday evening riled South Africans, who bemoaned the state of deterioration that the energy supplier was in, with some claiming things had never been as bad under former President Jacob Zuma.
Many took to Twitter to vent their anger at the blackouts currently being experienced throughout the country with some 30 000 tweets mentioning Zuma’s name in light of the current crisis.
On a visit to Eskom in May 2016, Zuma said that there would never be load shedding again in South Africa.
At the time he said that the presentations from Eskom executives had indicated that there would even be surplus energy “in the very near future”.
“I’m as excited as anything as I leave Eskom now because energy is very important to the life of people,” Zuma said at the time while adding that he was convinced that Eskom was a company that knew what it was doing.