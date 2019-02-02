Provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - Unless the tripartite alliance of the African National Congress, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the South African Communist Party, and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) unite, the Democratic Alliance will never be defeated in the Western Cape, ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said on Saturday. He appealed to the alliance to unite with the ANC in working together to achieve an election victory in the province "for workers" in this year's general election.

Speaking at a meeting of shop stewards in Salt River in Cape Town, Jacobs said, “Together we have a history of struggle. Our history talks about an enduring alliance. As we stand on the cusp of an election we once again appeal to our comrades in Cosatu to work with the ANC and ensure that workers have victory come elections 2019.”

“Yes, we can have parties that fight for the rights of workers. Yes, we can have parties that are socialist." However, the reality was that unless a united front was created with the ANC as the leader the DA would never be unseated in the Western Cape, he said.

"Cosatu, the ANC, SACP, and Sanco must show how Africans and coloureds can and do work together. In Cosatu, Africans, coloureds, and even whites and Indians have stood side by side to fight for the issues of the working class and that of our communities.

"We need all hands on deck. We may have our differences; we may have our disagreements, but as the elections approach let us remember who the real enemy is. Let’s see our real opponent, the one that seeks to divide the working class, to divide and rule and keep our people in oppression. Let’s not fail our people. Let’s unite for our people’s sake,” Jacobs said.

African News Agency/ANA