Western Cape ANC finally puts up election posters

THE ANC in the Western Cape put up posters on the streets and plans on painting the province black, green and gold come Monday. On Friday, provincial head of election, Cameron Dugmore, put up the first poster in the City of Cape Town.

“There is now going to be a roll-out of ANC posters. The process started in the West Coast and Overberg. We are to do the city centre and the townships,” ANC Western Cape head of communications Sifiso Mtsweni said. “By Monday morning when you wake up, you will see a flood of black, green and gold,” Mtsweni said. He said they were fielding candidates in every municipal area, including Camps Bay, Sea Point and Constantia.

“All candidates we produce are what we believe are credible candidates. Where there are disputes, we are going to attend them,” he said. The poster campaign took place as the provincial branch was launching the provincial arm of the party’s manifesto at the Samaaj Centre in Rylands on Saturday. At the event, the ANC will also launch their elections posters, machinery and branded vehicles that will be stationed in every region and locality, head of provincial elections team Cameron Dugmore said.

He quipped that he was sure that the media was dying to see the ANC election posters. “Your waiting is over,” Dugmore said. The ANC has described the launch as the final assault on the DA and bid its mismanagement of municipalities in the province goodbye.

“Everyday we see increasing divisions and disaffections and people literally leaving the DA in their droves,” he said. Apart from attendance by leadership from various levels, the leagues and alliance partners, there will be various sectors in the creative arts, business, religious and non-governmental sectors. “We will also receive endorsements from various personalities who have aligned themselves with the renewed brand of the ANC,” he said.