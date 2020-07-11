Western Cape economy cannot afford attacks on road freight operators, says MMC for transport

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s economy can ill afford the recent spate of attacks on road freight operators, the city said on Saturday. "Now, more than ever, we need to preserve jobs, create new job opportunities, and grow our economy. I want to condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the spate of violent attacks on freight operators on our freeways the past week," mayoral committee member for transport Felicity Purchase said. The local and regional economy was based on global trade and depended largely on efficient road-based transport of cargo to and from the port, airport, and between cities and towns. Thousands of people relied on this industry for jobs – be it the truck drivers, those employed by the factories that produce and package the goods to be transported, or the employees at the very start of the value chain. "Covid-19 is challenging us like never before. The financial hardship and devastating impact on residents’ livelihoods is evident. More and more people are relying on the government for survival. Local government is also taking strain. Our financial resources are shrinking. Now is the time to be diligent, for all of us," Purchase said. "As the city, we have to be innovative in how and where we spend our limited budget and resources to keep on providing essential services to our residents. The willful destruction of private and public property is criminal and if allowed to continue, will mean there simply won’t be enough budget to keep fixing what gets destroyed," she said.

Trucks obstructed the N1 outgoing near Kraaifontein. Hundreds of truck drivers embarked on a nationwide shutdown protesting against the employment of foreign nationals. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)





It was necessary to grow the economy and create more job opportunities. The spate of violent attacks on road freight operators over the past few weeks had the very opposite effect – they were destroying the economy, livelihoods, and were putting lives in danger.

The city was not involved in the dispute, but was told that truckers across South Africa were objecting to the employment of foreign drivers. If a foreign national was in South Africa legally and had a work permit, then they were permitted to work. That is the law. The only possible complaint could be if the person was in the country illegally.

Also, it should be recognised that South African truck drivers frequently carried loads across borders. What would happen to them if the local people there were angered by the treatment of their countrymen and felt the need to retaliate?

"To my knowledge, the South African Police Service [SAPS] has not made a single arrest as yet in connection with these incidents. This is extremely disappointing and worrying, because it signals the message that those who are responsible will get away with these criminal acts," Purchase said.

She would contact the Western Cape SAPS commissioner to ask what action was being taken to stop the violence and to arrest these criminals. She also urged the community to please report any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators. Contact the SAPS, or the transport information centre on 0800-65-64-63, which was available 24/7.

African News Agency/ANA