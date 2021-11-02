Western Cape facing hung municipalities conundrum

Cape Town - The Western Cape is facing a number of hung municipalities with the final results to be known in the next two days. The IEC in the Western Cape said on Tuesday there were 12 hung municipalities.

Western Cape provincial electoral officer Michael Hendrickse announced the situation as the counting of the votes continued into the night. Addressing the media at the IEC’s Results Operation Centre, Hendrickse said the 12 hung municipalities were Beaufort West, Cape Agulhas, Cederberg, Kannaland, Knysna, Laingsburg, Langeberg, Oudtshoorn, Prince Albert, Saldanha Bay, Theewaterskloof and Witzenberg. Three municipalities continue to be led by the DA - Bergriver, Hessequa and Swartland.

The voter numbers are expected to be finalised on Wednesday. The ANC in the province received a voter support of 35.35% from the Cederberg municipality while Langeberg’s support figure for the party stood at 25.1%. Provincial spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni told Independent Media the party did not anticipate the above two municipalities and emphasised that things look positive for the ANC.

Icosa continues to lead the Kannaland municipality by 45%. In the Breede Valley, Mtsweni said the ANC claimed three wards and retained five other wards. “In Knysna, we won six wards out of 11, we have gained three wards compared to our 2016 results and we took the former DA stronghold of Hornlee. “In Swellendam we retained ward 3, 5, 6 and won back ward 2. Four out of six wards are ANC,” he added.