Western Cape MEC Albert Fritz suspended following sexual assault allegations

Cape Town - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz’s suspension is apparently linked to sexual assault allegations. This is according to media reports which said that the allegations were levelled against him by young employees.

It’s alleged that he sexually assaulted four employees in his office and this is said to have been office knowledge since last year. Independent Media has also been informed that Fritz has requested to be relieved of his duties as DA provincial leader until the end of February. DA Western Cape chairperson Jaco Londt said the party’s provincial deputy leader Tertuis Simmers will be acting leader for the time being.

Fritz served as the DA’s provincial leader and previously served as the MEC for social development. In a statement on Sunday evening, Premier Alan Winde indicated that the suspension follows serious allegations pertaining to the conduct of Fritz. Winde said he had engaged with the MEC on the allegations and his intention to suspend Fritz with immediate effect, which according to Winde, Fritz never disputed.

“I have initiated a full investigation which must proceed on an unhindered basis. Minister Fritz has offered his full co-operation in this investigation. “An update will be provided in due course,” Winde said. In response to questions, Londt said: “The Western Cape DA notes the suspension of Minister Fritz by the premier and that an investigation will be conducted into allegations against Mr Fritz.

“Will comment more once we’ve been able to obtain more information,” Londt said. Prior to the revelation of the sexual assault allegation, provincial ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore called for more transparency on the matter. “So far, no reasons have been given for this extraordinary measure. However, the fact that the MEC, who is also the DA’s provincial leader, has been suspended in a most un-Alan Winde-like move, is a clear indication that something seriously is wrong.