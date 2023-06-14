Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he is in US to save AGOA

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is in the US, where he says he is going to meet senior officials to save the African Growth and Opportunity Act amid fears that South Africa may be kicked out of Agoa. Winde said he was not in the US representing the province of the Western Cape, but believes Agoa is crucial for the economy of South Africa.

He was meeting top officials on Capitol Hill this week. Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel has been holding meetings with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai over the extension of Agoa. Patel has also said he was nominated by African countries to negotiate on their behalf for the renewal of Agoa when it expires in 2025.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s national security adviser Sydney Mufamadi, Director-General in the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco) Zane Dangor and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana were in Washington a few weeks ago where they met top US officials. Mufamadi also said US National Director of Intelligence Avril Haines was in South Africa where they discussed issues of mutual interest. Dirco has said trade with the US is important for the country.

Winde said they were hard at work in the US. “Our delegation in the US is hard at work securing the WC and SA’s eligibility to remain part of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). At a host of meetings on Capitol Hill this week, robust and candid discussions have been held. We are determined to remain in Agoa for the sake of our country and jobs,” said Winde. Ramaphosa has denied that South Africa has sold arms to Russia following comments by US ambassador Reuben Brigety in April.