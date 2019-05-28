Western Cape Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has appointed Bianca Capazorio as his new spokesperson. Commenting on her appointment on Monday, Capazorio said she "looked forward" to working with the media.

Winde, a member of the Democratic Alliance, was sworn in as premier on Wednesday, last week.

He was elected through a secret ballot during the swearing-in of the provincial Parliament members at the provincial Legislature after he went up against the ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore who received 10 votes against his 24.

On Thursday Winde announced his new cabinet. A few massive changes have been made in the provincial leadership as is evident in Winde's new appointments.

He also said that his cabinet agreed to undergo a lifestyle audit as part of his pledge to build on its good governance track record by setting a new standard for anti-corruption.

African News Agency/ANA