Cape Town - Western Cape voters will have to wait a little while longer to know the official results of the 2019 provincial elections. The IEC in the province has not released any official figures. According to the Electoral Code of Conduct, results must be verified and declared by the IEC head office in Pretoria.

This is expected to be done on Saturday at 4pm

Provisional figures show that the Western Cape remains in the hands of the DA, with the ANC coming in at a distant second and the EFF in third place.

IEC provincial commissioner, Courtney Sampson said the bulk of the capturing in the province has been completed with the exception of a few polling stations where data is still being entered into the system.

Sampson said that while the outstanding data will not affect the outcome of the elections, protocol demands that head office makes the official and final announcement.

The DA was in a jovial mood at the provincial results center in Century City and had to be called to order by Sampson on more than one occasion.

Sampson used the final press briefing to thank political parties for.their cooperation and openness to work with the IEC.

He announced that independent audit was under way to look into claims by various political parties that certain voters were able to vote more than once.

Sampson was also firm in yet again refuting claims that the province had run short of ballot papers.

