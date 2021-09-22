We’ve got a plan to fix SA, says Mashaba

Johannesburg - ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has said his party is the solution, if citizens want war against corruption. Speaking at the party’s manifesto launch in Johannesburg today, Mashaba said his message to the people is that hope is not lost, they can fix South Africa.

“Do you want a war waged against corruption? Do you want mayors who work night and day to make sure your businesses thrive and jobs are growing? Do you want electricity, water, roads delivered where residents have never had the dignity of these services? Then this is your team,” said Mashaba. Mashaba said that in order to fix the country, it is important to start at home. “We've got a plan to fix South Africa that starts at home, with fixing our local governments,” he said:

Mashaba spoke out against the high crime rate faced by South Africans. “No country can prosper without the rule of law. Criminals should live in fear, not law-abiding citizens. “The work to fix South Africa has began but we cannot do it alone. I am here today to invite you to join us, young and old black or white or Indian or coloured, and women of all cultural backgrounds.

“Whichever God you pray to and wherever you live, I ask you to join us because with your help, nothing or no one can stop us us as we work to provide hope to South Africans, and working together we can fix South Africa,” said Mashaba. Nana Saya, a young ActionSA supporter, said: “I showed up as a patriot to show that as a youth I do care about the decisions made by our leaders. Unemployment affects us, crime affects us, poor service delivery affects us. Sometimes as a citizen you need to rise up and say ’It’s enough. Enough is enough!’ ” Mashaba (also the party’s city of Joburg mayoral candidate), was joined by the entire party leadership, including national chairperson Michael Beaumont, provincial chairpersons, John Moodey (Gauteng), Vytjie Mentor (Western Cape), and eThekwini mayoral candidate Dr Makhosi Khoza, mayoral candidates for Tshwane Abel Tau and Ekurhuleni Tlhogi Moseki, and members of the party’s senate in delivering their manifesto.

Khoza said the team deployed at eThekwini is innovative. “You need people who are not going to serve themselves but who are going to serve their municipality, to serve their country because as a country, our sovereignty has been sold by the ANC government. “We are citizens of this country and we are defending our country. We are going to build eThekwini together. We want to welcome people from everywhere to experience real hospitality. We are going to introduce bilingualism to all our public servants in eThekwini, the reason for that is that KZN is arguably a linguistically homogeneous province,” Khoza said.