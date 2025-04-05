‘We’ve seen markets reactions to a government without the DA,’ Steenhuisen warns of JSE losses linked to DA's exclusion from govt

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has confirmed the party received letters from the business community voicing concerns over the possible exclusion of the DA from the government. “We did receive a letter from business, indeed. And I think we've seen the market's reaction to a government without the DA,” Steenhuisen said.

He insisted that a rational discussion was imperative to navigate the current impasse, stressing the need for a “genuine commitment to power sharing”. He claimed led to a loss of over R1 trillion from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Addressing media in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday, Steenhuisen reflected on the market's response to the DA's absence from governance, highlighting the critical nature of the ongoing tensions between his party and the ruling African National Congress (ANC) concerning the contentious 2025 National Budget.

He indicated that the business leaders have lent their voice to the discourse. According to reports, the business community urged both the DA and the ANC to resolve their disputes for the sake of economic stability and governance. The political tussle reached a boiling point last week, as the DA voted against the budget in a move that has created significant friction within the Government of National Unity (GNU).

The ANC-led government secured backing from several smaller parties, including those outside the GNU. This has left the blue party furious and taking legal action against the budget’s passage in the Western Cape.