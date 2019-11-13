Mmusi Maimane announced his resignation from the party, along with the resignation of DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Three weeks after resigning as the leader of the opposition Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane has hinted that he is looking at forming his own political party. Following his interview with eNCA on Tuesday, we look at five key points that the former leader of the DA made.

1. Maimane said he did not go into politics because he was looking for a career. Instead, he entered the political arena to build an inclusive South Africa for all. He had been conscious that the fight was for a reconciled South Africa that addressed historical injustices, as too many black citizens had been excluded.

2. Maimane said he had not given up on his mission of inclusive South Africa for all that he imagines and that what the country needed now was political and economic reform.

3. He said that on the back of the May general elections results, it became clear that South Africa was fraught with racial polarisation. He added that few South Africans did not want a project of a reconciled country. He said some of those individuals were in the DA and they made his leading the party more difficult.