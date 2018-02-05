NCOP chairperson Mrs Thandi Modise and Speaker Baleka Mbete address a media briefing to announce the postponement of SONA 2018. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Cape Town - When the news broke that the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) has been postponed for the first time in the history of South Africa's democracy, social media users had mixed responses.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Sona will be postponed due to threats of possible violence and disruptions.

South African tweeps questioned the postponement and wondered what this meant for President Jacob Zuma. Many were certain that the Sona postponement meant that Zuma's time in office is drawing to a close.

IOL