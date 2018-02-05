NCOP chairperson Mrs Thandi Modise and Speaker Baleka Mbete address a media briefing to announce the postponement of SONA 2018. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Cape Town - When the news broke that the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA) has been postponed for the first time in the history of South Africa's democracy, social media users had mixed responses.

On Tuesday, National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Sona will be postponed due to threats of possible violence and disruptions.

South African tweeps questioned the postponement and wondered what this meant for President Jacob Zuma. Many were certain that the Sona postponement meant that Zuma's time in office is drawing to a close.

The delay of #SONA2018 shows the importance of opposition pressure. In years gone by, the ANC would have steamrolled through. Now it can’t. That’s why we need a competitive parliament, whoever wins in 2019. Never again should one party ride roughshod over the people. — Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) February 6, 2018

Thandie Modise was so adamant #SONA2018 will continue come hell or high water.she underestimated the opposition — #SizofundaNgenkani (@kizobantu) February 6, 2018

SONA 2018 has been postponed. Jacob Zuma is currently parking his bags, he will be leaving anytime soon. #SONA2018 #SONA #SonaPostmonement pic.twitter.com/QE2rCd58Ko — Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 6, 2018

I’m missing my annual mock soapie aka #SONA2018. Lets hope they get rid of “that man” then we can actually have a #SONA for the people of SA — Shalton Daniels (@shaltondaniels) February 6, 2018

Am not impressed with what has just happened to postpone the Sona.how are those expences going to be justified...we have too much money to waste but we don't have maney to save Patients from Life Esidimenibuilding schools and hospitals etc...#SONA2018 — Rocket Man 🇿🇦 (@AlexLeo69003235) February 6, 2018

SONA hasn’t been postponed before cos of violence&disturbance before.This postponement doesn’t make sense.Lets be real, Its not like Zuma has suddenly become a monster overnight.The ANC’s been shielding him for the last 9 years. They elected him knowing his shortcomings #SONA2018 — OG Tshimbi (@Tshimbi) February 6, 2018

Mbeki must be sitting at home watching these developments like. #SONAPostponed pic.twitter.com/9L8xjqbzGE — Ncumisa Mdyesha (@ncumzana) February 6, 2018

He must be impeached even after he has resigned! Just to make sure nje. #SONAPostponed #Zuma — Mpho Molepo (@Tshi_Mo14) February 6, 2018

