President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza addressing supporters at the ANC manifesto launch at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The African National Congress on Saturday addressed the land question, saying it would continue to support the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution to clearly define the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can take place.



“We will submit the revised expropriation bill to parliament to provide explicit circumstances under which land expropriation in the public interest may happen without compensation. The bill will ensure that laws regulating expropriation will include the principle of expropriation without compensation through just and equitable provisions set out in the constitution,” explained the party.promised to deliver on its promise to create more jobs in an economy that has been characterised by limited growth.





The party pledged to speed the resolution of all outstanding land restitution claims and work with the established agribusiness to ensure that the sector continues to increase its contribution to export earnings; develop greater support for emerging and small-scale farmers; invest in agricultural research and new smart technologies to enhance the sector’s market share in global trade; work with like-minded countries to ensure just international agricultural trade regime; develop a sustainable agriculture strategy to mitigate the impact of climate change and identify new growth areas for production as well as diversification to new agricultural products that will ensure food security.





Other factors such as job creation, health, education and securing investment in the economy for inclusive growth as well as advancing social transformation were some the key points of the ANC’s Election Manifesto delivered at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday.



