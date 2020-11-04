What the ANC’s diagnosis says about the state of the party and what should be done

Durban - The internal ANC diagnosis report that came out of a recent cadre summit by concerned stalwarts of the ruling party is damning, even accusing leaders of selling the country’s poor populace for their own benefits. The document titled “ANC turn around strategy 2025, changing the course of history”, started doing the rounds late on Friday, but its content took centre stage from Tuesday when the ANC’s national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, said the leaking of the document was mischievous. Mantashe also denied media reports that the ruling party intends, after consulting with the drafters of the report, to disband its national executive committee and put in place an interim structure. However, while the report penned by the group led by retired military intelligence operative, Maomela Motau, identifies the problems faced by the ruling party, it was emphatically scathing on the leadership of the ruling party. The cadres did not specify an individual but said: “It will be a difficult and arduous task to rescue our leadership from the clutches of neo-colonialism and neo-liberalism in short time.”

They added that would be “an operation that will take serious political persuasion and a long drawn out political process” to rescue them.

“Attending to the leadership question is a critical starting point in rebuilding the African National Congress. Three critical questions that need to be answered in trying to deal with this aspect: Are we reasonable to expect that the present leadership should be doing things differently from the way they are doing now? Are we fair to expect them to act differently from the way they are acting now? Do we think it is humanly possible for them to make a 180-degrees about-turn?” they asked in the document.

They said considering all the factors discussed in the document it is going to be very challenging for the present leadership to change course and they propose that the ruling party should be placed under “administration”.

“Putting the ANC in some way on administration is therefore the only viable approach and solution to the challenges we face. Accordingly, a National Task Team is the only credible structure that should take charge of running ANC affairs in the short term. This is a matter of strategic importance. In this regard credible and committed cadres should be asked to volunteer to participate in this process of strategic renewal of the movement. To this end, comrades must have a history of struggle that can stand scrutiny,” they proposed.

Going back to what the cadres said was wrong with the ruling party, they listed the main challenges which include a crisis of legitimacy, a crisis of credibility, a crisis of political coherency and a crisis of morality of leaders.

The document alleges that the ruling party has failed to govern and as a result, courts have taken over the responsibilities of the executive and legislative arm.

“Under our watch the Courts of Law have usurped the functions of government and parliament on matters of policy and legislation respectively. Literally, the Courts are sovereign. Individuals can use Courts to overrule the majority. It is an untenable situation given the fact that we are a country that is still fighting to break out of the colonial bondage,” reads the document penned by the cadres.

On morality, the cadres said: “Our moral standing is today in question and in doubt. We have been dragged into a neo-colonial arrangement characterised by corruption and immoral conduct and therefore opening ourselves to perpetual scrutiny on moral grounds.”

Nathi Mncube, spokesperson for the judiciary, declined to comment on the allegations that the courts have stripped the executive and parliament of its powers.

