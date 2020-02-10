Johannesburg - Parliament should brace itself for yet another disruption during proceedings when President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the National Address (SONA) on Thursday.
This after the EFF on Sunday repeated its threat of disruption should Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan not be axed from the Cabinet.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise told a media briefing last week that there was only SONA as an item on the agenda when Ramaphosa was hosted.
Modise also said the rules of joint sitting would apply.
Should the EFF go ahead with its threat, the parliamentary proceedings are likely to be delayed for up to an hour or more.