What to expect from today’s first sitting of the National Assembly

The first sitting of the seventh administration will take place on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre. It is here that the National Assembly will elect South Africa’s new President, Deputy President and Speaker. Parliamentary secretary, Xolile George, said this first sitting is important as it will oversee the election of the new presiding officers of Parliament and the President, who will form the seventh administration that will govern the country.

These inaugural sittings will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), as the parliamentary precinct is undergoing renovation after the fire that damaged several buildings in 2022. The CTICC has been officially handed over to Parliament and declared part of the precinct of Parliament. What is the first sitting? The first sitting is a formal sitting where designated members are sworn in and where the Presiding Officers are elected to constitute the National Assembly.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the sitting and the swearing in of all the designated members present at the sitting, thereafter, members will nominate candidates for a Speaker. Speaker election Zondo will announce the names of Speaker candidates.

If only one valid nomination is received, Zondo will declare the nominated candidate duly elected, however, if more than one candidate in nominated, a secret vote will take place. In this event, proceedings are suspended until the results of the voting can be announced to the House. Once the Speaker is announced, he or she then presides over the election of the Deputy Speaker. Deputy Speaker election

This follows the same procedure as the Speaker election and proceedings are then suspected until 2pm. When proceedings resume after 2pm, the election of the country’s new president gets under way. Election of the President

Zondo will call for members to nominate candidates for the office of the President. Much like the two processes (election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker), if one candidate is nominated, he or she will get the job, however, if more than one person is nominated, a secret vote will be conducted. Proceedings are halted until the Presidential candidate is named and then he or she is announced as the President-elect and will address the House. Thereafter, proceedings are adjourned by the House.

The tentative date for the inauguration of the elected President is June 19. South Africans will today witness the first sitting of the seventh administration. Picture: Kim Kay / IOL