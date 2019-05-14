Oscar Mabuyane. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The ANC has announced its premier candidates for seven provinces it had retained following Wednesday's national and provincial elections.

There are some old faces, but a few new additions also feature on the list. They remain candidates until elected by the provincial legislatures and sworn-in.

Here's what you need to know about the candidates:

Eastern Cape - Oscar Mabuyane

He had served as part of the Eastern legislature and a member of the executive committee of economic development, environmental affairs and tourism. He was elected chairperson of the ANC in the province in 2017 ahead of the ANC's elective conference. He was largely seen as a Cyril Ramaposa backer.

Free State - Sisi Ntombela

Sisi Ntombela. Picture: Facebook



She had been appointed as premier of the Free State in 2018 following former premier Ace Magashule's election as the secretary general of the ANC. She is seen to have a close relationship with Magashule and her appointment was seen as an extension of his rule over the province. Ntombela has served in various roles in the province including as the member of the executive council for cooperative governance and traditional affairs.



Gauteng - David Makhura

David Makhura. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency (ANA)



Makhura makes a comeback as premier of Gauteng. He serves as the chairperson of the ANC in the province. He was first appointed premier in 2014 taking over from Nomvula Mokonyane.

KwaZulu-Natal - Sihle Zikalala

Sihle Zikalala. File photo: ANA/Motshwari Mofokeng



Zikalala was elected as chairperson of the ANC in KZN in 2018 following a tough leadership battle in the province which led to his first election being annulled by the courts. He has served as the MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs.



Limpopo - Stanley Mathabatha

Stan Mathabatha. Picture Supplied





Mathabatha returns as the premier of the Limpopo having served a five-year term. He is the chairperson of the ANC in the province.

Mpumalanga - Refilwe Mtsweni

Refilwe Mtsweni Picture: Facebook





Mtsweni first succeeded David Mabuza as premier following his election as the deputy president of the ANC subsequent appoint as the deputy president of the country.

Northern Cape - Zamani Saul

Zamani Saul Picture: Facebook





Saul is currently the chairperson of the ANC in the Northern Cape. He was elected in 201, unopposed. He had previously served as the provincial secretary of the ANC in the Northern Cape. Ahead of the 2017 elective conference, e was largely viewed as a Ramaphosa backer.