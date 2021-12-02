What you need to know about Zuma's cattle gift and why the Hawks are looking into it

2. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said she had independently sourced evidence showing Zuma did receive 25 Bonsmara cattle and one bull from a company named Agridelight and its managing director Bolokang Derrick Montshwe

1. In April 2018, former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee complained to the public protector after the Sunday Times reported the herd of cattle meant for emerging farmers was instead delivered to Nkandla as a gift to Zuma from his political ally, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo.

3. Mkhwebane said the Hawks in the North West informed her investigation team they were currently busy with the investigation into Agridelight and alleged gratifications made to various individuals

4. The Asset Forfeiture Unit said there was still a lot of groundwork that needed to be done in respect of the matter

5. Mkhwebane found no evidence showing the North West environmental, agriculture and rural development department or Mahumapelo used public funds to pay for the cattle because the cattle were paid for by Agridelight.