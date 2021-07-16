What’s happening now ’will look like a picnic': DA to report Floyd Shivambu for land comments

The official opposition says it will approach the ethics committee to file a complaint against EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu for the remarks he made at a meeting over land. DA caucus chairperson in Parliament Annelie Lotriet said she will be submitting an official complaint to the Ethics Committee following Shivambu’s threat to use extra-judicial methods to forcefully expropriate land without compensation.

In a statement made in Friday’s session of the Section 25 ad-hoc Committee, Shivambu made the following incendiary statement: “…the ANC will leave our people with no option but to engage in extra-judicial processes of land reform here in South Africa. So whatever is happening in South Africa now, will look like a picnic when the people will now have to take land for themselves…” Lotriet said this was not only reckless, but also dangerous as it borders on incitement to commit violence, and undermines South Africa’s constitutional order. She said they will request that the committee issues the highest possible sanction against Shivambu for his remarks.

“Ignorant of the oath that he took as a Member of Parliament to defend and uphold the Constitution, Shivambu and his party have proved beyond any doubt that their objective is to burn down the foundations of our democracy by using violence as a political weapon. “The veiled threat that the anarchy in KZN, which has claimed over 100 lives, was a picnic compared to what is to come on land expropriation, should be dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” said Lotriet. She added that the EFF is a danger to the country’s democracy, and its willingness to condone violence should be rejected by all peace-loving South Africans.