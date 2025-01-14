What's next for the EFF's former national spokesperson, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s resignation as an EFF MP was a long time coming, following a series of events that suggested he was being sidelined within the party. Sources close to the EFF leader said the final straw appears to have been his absence from the EFF's elective conference in December, which was seen as a clear indication that he was no longer in favour with party leader Julius Malema.

The news has sent shockwaves through the political landscape, leaving many wondering what prompted Ndlozi's sudden departure and what the future holds for the charismatic leader. Ndlozi in an interview said there were options for him such as business or looking into launching a new career. While Ndlozi has not resigned from the EFF altogether, his decision to step down as an MP has sparked speculation about his future plans.

“I obtained a PhD in Political Sociology at the University of Witwatersrand in 2017,” he said, hinting at his future if it does not involve politics. Ndlozi's close relationship with former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who defected to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in August, is also believed to have contributed to his downfall. Malema publicly criticised Ndlozi for not informing him about Shivambu's plans to leave the party, which reportedly left a sour impression on the EFF leader.

Insiders suggest that he may be considering joining Shivambu and other former EFF leaders in the MK party, although this has not been confirmed. Sources said Ndlozi's resignation is a significant blow to the EFF, which has already lost several high-ranking MK party officials. “His departure is likely to be felt deeply, particularly among young South Africans who saw him as a charismatic leader and a voice for their frustrations on issues such as education, unemployment, and economic justice.”