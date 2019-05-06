Economic Freedom Fighters’ deputy president Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - With just two days to go before the sixth general elections, the Economic Freedom Fighters’ deputy president Floyd Shivambu has been linked to dodgy business dealings in which he is alleged to have used his political standing to garner finances. According to amaBhungane a series of cryptic WhatsApp messages suggest that Shivambu and the "red boys" used his political profile for financial gain with the messages showing that Shivambu had twice asked businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi for an “intervention” (code for cash) to be paid into the account of Grand Azania, a company controlled by Shivambu’s brother Brian.

It has taken no time for the storm around Shivambu to trend on social media.

While some slated Shivambu calling him corrupt, others jumped to his defence.

One Sicelo Ngcobo tweeted that: “It’s all fun and games when the journalists target Ace Magashule but it turns into propaganda real quick when Floyd Shivambu is on the spotlight. And you expect us to believe Malema doesn’t know about Flody’s dodgy dealings?”

Another Twitter user @NgoveniSbu, posted: “The EFF is a politically strong party but it’s not hard to see that Floyd Shivambu is a corrupt pig who is only out for own pockets. He is the weakest link in the party and he’s constantly dragging them down. They need to get rid of him ASAP.”

Late last year Shivambu found himself at the centre of the VBS cash scandal following the publishing of Advocate Terry Motau’s report titled “The Great Bank Heist” claiming that Shivambu, Julius Malema and the EFF had benefited from the looting of the bank which amounted to R2 billion.

@FreemanNgcobo wrote: “Floyd Shivambu caught in another corruption scandal. Why are we shocked. EFF thugs, Julius & Floyd started EFF after they bankrupted ANCYL. Top graduates from the University of Corruption.”

Jumping to Shivambu’s defence @TheeRealTshiamo tweeted that amaBhungane’s article was empty and full of allegations.

“We want to know exactly how Floyd Shivambu and the red boys benefited Mulaudzi. Do not be quick to publish to serve your interests without through investigation. As one reads through the article the motive of the writer is clear.”

Political Bureau