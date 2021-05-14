Where a victim is most likely to be raped – latest SA crime stats

Cape Town – A victim is more likely to be raped in their place of residence or that of family, friends and neighbours in the Eastern Cape (800), Gauteng (765), KwaZulu-Natal (726) and the Western Cape (462), with 4 130 such cases recorded in the country.

Second on the list is a public place (street / open field / recreational centre / park / beach / parking area / abandoned building), with a total of 1 396 cases. Gauteng registered 352 such cases, followed by the Eastern Cape (319), KwaZulu-Natal (189) and the Western Cape 132.

This was revealed by Minister of Police Bheki Cele at the latest quarterly National Crime Statistics briefing on Friday. There was a slight decrease in the number of rapes – from 9 905 to 9 518.

Modes of transport are another top target for rapists – bus, car, plane, boat, ship and taxi – with the Eastern Cape (35), KwaZulu-Natal (33) and Western Cape (24) in the top three.

Eight Gauteng police stations featured among the top 15 when it came to rapes, followed by the Western Cape (5).

There has also been a slight drop in the number of sexual offences reported in the country compared to January-March 2020 – from 1 913 to 1 910.

The provinces in the top 20 where the most cases were reported at police stations are Gauteng (7) and the Western Cape (6).

Gauteng (477) replaced the Western Cape (433) as the province where the most sexual offences were reported, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (298) and the Eastern Cape (236).

The top 10 police stations were: Lusikisiki (Eastern Cape) 88; Inanda (KwaZulu-Natal) 76; Thohoyandou (Limpopo) 73; Umlazi (Western Cape) 69; Harare (Western Cape) 68; Alexandra (Gauteng) 64; Moroka (Gauteng) 62; Delft (Western Cape) 62; Khayelitsha (Western Cape) 58; and Mthatha (Eastern Cape) 56.

IOL