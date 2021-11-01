Where your leaders will make their mark on voting day

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa and other senior political leaders are casting their ballots today as voting stations welcome millions of voters. Ramaphosa will be in Chiawelo, Soweto.

DA leader John Steenhuisen will be in Durban. Former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be in Ulundi and his successor Velenkosini Hlabisa will be in Hlabisa in KwaZulu-Natal. Good Party leader Patricia de Lille is in Cape Town.

EFF leader Julius Malema will be in his hometown of Seshego in Limpopo. Former president Jacob Zuma will be at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla. Former president Thabo Mbeki will be in Johannesburg and another ex-president, Kgalema Motlanthe, will be voting in Killarney in Johannesburg.

In his message today, One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane reminded voters that they would be given three ballot papers – one for the ward, the second for proportional representation and the third for the district. Maimane has been backing independent candidates in the campaign. This will be the most contested election in the past few years.