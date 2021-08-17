Whistle-blower not surprised by police role in Sindiso Magaqa’s murder

Durban - One of the friends of Sindiso Magaqa says he is not surprised that some alleged rogue crime intelligence police officers were involved in his 2017 assassination in uMzimkhulu, south of Durban. Thabiso Zulu, who has been demanding justice for Magaqa since then, told Independent Media on Tuesday that he was the first one to point fingers at the police and even produced evidence to back his claims, but he was ignored.

Zulu was responding to fresh revelations that three police officers (names known but withheld for now) based in the headquarters of KwaZulu-Natal crime intelligence head office in Durban were involved in the killing as they financed it from their slush fund. According to a report which Independent Media has seen, Magaqa was killed during operations known as 'Project blow out' and 'Project wave' which was tasked with assassinating politicians and sowing distrust within the ANC. “All three of them are former (apartheid) security police. They were previously given amnesty for their involvement in political killings within KZN and were then stationed within covert crime intelligence undercover operations. In 2017 they played a very huge role in the planning and assassination of ANCYL secretary-general M Sindiso Magaqa. There were two undercover projects called "Project Blow Out and Project Wave",” reads part of the report which was sent to Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe, the Inspector General of Intelligence.

“These projects were registered and handled by these officials and funds were coming from the Secret Service Account. The main aim was to target politicians in a certain faction within the ANC. Registered sources or registered informers were used to kill councillors and financial claims from a Secret Service Account were made by these officials to access the funds to pay sources who are hitmen. The ”Trigger man“ who was carrying an AK 47 that shot Sindiso Magaqa … was a registered informer handled by the above-mentioned officials,” the report continued. “The silver-grey Mercedes Benz that was driven by the hitmen during Sindiso Magaqa’s assassination was officially purchased by these officials using a Secret Service Account. This info is in black and white, there is evidence for that. The AK 47 that was used… to shoot Sindiso Magaqa was officially purchased by these officials using the Secret Service Account it’s in black and white and payments were deposited in a FNB account.” Magaqa was shot while sitting in a car in uMzimkhulu on July 13, 2017.

He was rushed to hospital in Durban and later died in September. At that time he was a councillor at Mzimkhulu local municipality During his memorial service, Zulu and Les Stuta, another friend were vocal, pointing fingers at the police and some rival ANC members from the ANC’s Harry Gwala region. At the present moment, three people, Mbulelo Mpofana, Sibonelo Myeza (former policeman) and Mxolisi Ncalane are being tried for the murder.

“These revelations have made it clear that the ANC government and some top leaders in the government use rogue intelligence elements to assassinate people. I would not be surprised if even in the murder case of Maqatha Mchunu it is found that rogue crime intelligence police officers were involved. “If there is a report like that one sitting somewhere, the question is why are they not acting? Who is being protected here? Without mentioning names, I think we all know who is being protected,” Zulu said, adding that he was still a target for blowing the whistle on corruption and demanding justice for Magaqa. Both Dintwe and Police Minister Bheki Cele denied that they have ever received the report implicating the three crime intelligence officers.