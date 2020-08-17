Whistle-blowers burn up the government anti-fraud hotline

Cape Town - Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu said there were 508 pending cases that were being probed by departments from the whistle-blower complaints made to the government’s Anti-Corruption Hotline. He said a shocking 1000 social grant fraud cases, involving R21.6 million, had formed part of more than 70000 calls made by the public and whistle-blowers on wrongdoing by civil servants in the period between April last year and March this year. He made the disclosure in a written response to Freedom Front MP Heloise Denner, who had asked about the number of calls logged with the National Anti-Corruption Hotline, and the number of cases that were opened, prosecuted, completed or still pending. In his response, Mchunu said 70500 incoming calls were logged with the National Anti-Corruption Hotline during the time in question. “The specified calls resulted in 1591 case reports generated and referred to relevant departments or public entities for investigation,” he said.

Mchunu also said 1007 cases were related to social grants fraud and were all referred to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) for investigation.

“The monetary value of the cases referred to Sassa amounts to R21679929.65, with the recovery of R106 263.45,” he added.

Mchunu also said that the Public Service Commission investigated 76 cases from the total number reported.

There were 508 cases outstanding and being investigated, the minister said.

Mchunu said only 18 officials had been hauled before disciplinary hearings, and varying sanctions imposed that ranged from warnings, final written warnings to dismissal, demotion, docking of salaries and the opening of criminal cases, including murder, with the SAPS.

The officials were accused of abuse of state vehicles, fraud, theft, unethical behaviour, covering up for assault and soliciting bribes.

They were mainly from the departments of Correctional Services, Justice and Constitutional Development, the SAPS, Home Affairs and Water and Sanitation.

Political Bureau