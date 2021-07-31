Who authorised movement of container with ammunition out of Durban harbour?

THE people who authorised the movement of a container with ammunition from the Durban harbour to a warehouse in Mobeni are in hot water. This after it emerged that the police investigation was zooming in on those who authorised the movement of the container after the authorities refused its movement from the harbour earlier in July.

This was revealed in the report of the joint standing committee on defence following its oversight visit to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the recent outbreak of protests and mass looting of property. During the unrest there were reports of ammunition stolen in a warehouse and suspects arrested as a result. In one of the media briefings, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said two suspects, aged 16 and 23, were arrested on July 15 after being found with unlicensed firearms and 4000 rounds of ammunition in Mobeni, south-west of Durban

They were charged with possession of illegal firearms, rounds of ammunition and possession of stolen property. The minister stated that 1050 cartridge boxes were found abandoned on Leicester Road and another 900 boxes in another location in Mobeni on July 15. However, during their oversight visit, the delegation of MPs enquired about the ammunition that was stolen from a warehouse.

The report said it was indicated that during the looting across Durban, the SAPS discovered boxes of ammunition on the street. “The SAPS then approached a private security company that indicated they transported a container of ammunition from the harbour to a building facility that was looted. “The ammunition consisted mostly of 9mm rounds and pellets,” the report said.

The report said the original movement of the container from the harbour was under investigation. “It was explained that the SAPS initially refused the movement of the container from the Transnet holding facility to a private warehouse. “SAPS was under the impression that the ammunition was still with Transnet and is conducting an investigation into the parties responsible for giving permission for the container to be moved.”