Who will be new Tshwane’s new mayor? ‘We don’t want Cilliers Brink back,’ says civic association

The Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville and Saulsville Civic Association (Lasca) representing some residents in Tshwane has criticised the performance of the Democratic Alliance (DA) which has been at the helm of the metro since 2016. The DA has had successive mayors running Tshwane from 2016, except for a brief period in 2023 when Congress of the People’s (Cope) Dr Murunwa Makwarela took over the mayoral chain.

He was quickly ousted after allegations emerged that he submitted a fake court rehabilitation certificate to Tshwane, in a bid to prove that he was no longer insolvent. IOL reported on Tuesday that the Tshwane Council is sitting on Wednesday to elect a new mayor, following the unceremonious ousting of Cilliers Brink last month. The council vote is expected to happen after 10am. Speaking to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Wednesday morning, leader of Lasca, Tshepo Mahlangu accused Brink of neglecting townships.

Ousted Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. File Picture “I can confidently say, especially in townships, it is the end because he (Brink) never serviced the black townships. And informal settlements. That is a fact. When they removed him, people were happy. I am the voice of the people. I am not representing myself here,” Mahlangu told the news channel in Tshwane. “People are so happy. They do not want to see that happening today. We heard the rumour that they might bring him back. Why would they bring him back? Who is he going to service? We are saying, we don’t want a partisan mayor.” He said although his organisation has not endorsed any political party, the residents of Tshwane look forward to the election of a mayor who will prioritise service delivery.

“We want a mayor for the people, by the people. A democratic leader who is going to understand that the people he is punishing are the ones paying his salary. We are the taxpayers, we pay his salary. The DA is not paying his salary. We cannot accept any party to say we impose this mayor to you. We are not going to fold hands,” said Mahlangu. “We do not want Cilliers Brink because people do not want him. He never served them.” Tshwane residents under the banner of the Lotus Gardens, Atteridgeville and Saulsville Civic Association (Lasca) marched to Tshwane House last year, demanding improved service delivery. File Picture: Jacques Naude/Independent Newspapers Despite high profile names flying around for the Tshwane mayorship, the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula chose to remain tight-lipped about the party's plans for the coveted position.

ANC's Kgoši Maepa and George Matjila are reportedly candidates running for Tshwane mayor. Former African National Congress (ANC) Tshwane regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa. File Picture: Jonisayi Maromo/ANA Maepa has previously been the regional chairperson, who has also worked with the current Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during the minister’s tenure as mayor of Tshwane. IOL understands that Maepa is a favourite among some of the structures in the city.