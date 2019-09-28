According to the Public Service and Administration Department (DPSA), a final draft agreement in compliance with a 2001 resolution of the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council which provides for a special leave dispensation, will effectively reduce types of special leave from 67 to 13 and lead to the government saving R1.9bn.
The current special leave policy makes provision for special leave to be negotiated by the employer in the relevant sectoral bargaining council.
The policy indicates the circumstances or responsibilities under which the employer shall authorise special leave with full pay and the events for which such leave cannot be provided.
“The policy may provide paid leave for such requirements - study, examinations, military service, re-settlement due to a transfer, collective bargaining or other labour-relations requirements, participation in sports, sabbaticals where appropriate, or any other purpose,” states the current policy.