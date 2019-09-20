Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The IFP MP who nominated Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane three years ago has broken his silence as MPs draft rules on her removal from office. Christian Themba Msimang, the IFP MP, told the sub-committee on rules on Friday that he nominated Mkhwebane in 2016 based on her CV.

He said he had not known her before this, but she had a good CV.

He said people have often asked him about why he nominated Mkhwebane back then.

“I would like to say I nominated her as a member of the ad hoc committee. She was not a candidate of the IFP, of which I was a member. I based my nomination on her CV and all members except for one party were convinced she was a fit candidate to be interviewed,” said Msimang.

Msimang has not previously spoken in Parliament about why he nominated Mkhwebane.

Political Bureau