Why NPA won’t charge councillor in GBV case

THE National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape has “excused” a Patriotic Alliance Knysna councillor initially arrested over a gender-based violence related incident involving his ex-partner. The decision - pending further investigation - was made at the time the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Eastern Cape has been under the spotlight over its handling of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s rape trial.

The incident on Friday allegedly took place in Bhisho Legislature Residence Complex. The woman is a PA MPL in the Eastern Cape Legislature while the councillor is a mayoral committee member for community services in Knysna. The 40-year-old was arrested for his alleged involvement in a domestic violence incident of housebreaking in one of the Ministerial residences in Bhisho, confirmed police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana. “It is alleged that on Friday, April 11, 2025 around 11pm, the suspect who is the ex-boyfriend of the complainant allegedly unlawfully entered the house of the complainant and subsequently broke the bedroom door of the complainant. Moments later, it is said that the complainant arrived and found him inside and they had a heated argument. The suspect left the premises, and was later traced and located at a fuel station in Qonce, where he was arrested,” said Gantana.

While he was expected to make a court appearance Monday on charges of housebreaking with a possibility of an additional charge at the later stage of the investigation, the NPA confirmed the matter was not placed on the court roll. “The case relating to the incident that took place in Bhisho Legislature Residence Complex was not enrolled by the Zwelitsha Magistrates' Court, pending further investigations. The 40-year-old man was excused,” said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali. In a Facebook video post, PA leader Gayton Mckenzie said they were taking serious action against the concerned member, while supporting the victim who was a PA member in the Eastern Cape legislature.

McKenzie said the man had allegedly been stalking the woman after they broke up. She came home, when she found her light on while her ex was hiding behind a curtain wanting money she owed him. McKenzie said that the man spat in her face and the woman retaliated. “We are here to protect our women. We are going to take serious action against (the member) on the basis of a video. We are going to remove him as the mayoral candidate, we are removing him as the MMC but this doesn’t mean on a personal level I will throw (him) away, he needs help. (Those) sick mannerisms are not needed in the PA and in society. We all have our pasts but we must always try to be better. I am gonna speak to him, I will see him next week and get him help because assaulting a woman is not right. I don’t care what position you have in the PA, if your woman comes out and says that you’ve assaulted her, we will deal with you,” McKenzie said.