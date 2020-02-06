Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: Michele Spatari/Pool via AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Former President Jacob Zuma is likely to once again miss President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address next Thursday.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise told the media on Thursday that preparations for the Sona were at an advanced stage and had invited all former heads of state.

Zuma has not confirmed yet whether he will attend.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Kgalema Motlanthe have confirmed to Parliament that they will attend the Sona.  

Modise said they invite all former heads of state for the occasion.

“Automatically all former presiding officers and presidents are invited. We have not yet received confirmation from former president Zuma that he is coming,” said Modise.

Zuma has been in the news in the last few days after Judge Dhaya Pillay of the High Court in Pietermaritzburg issued a warrant for his arrest for his no show at court this week on the arms deal charges.

Zuma is reportedly receiving treatment abroad. But the judge had questioned the sick note he submitted in court.

Political Bureau