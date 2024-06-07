‘Will opposition parties remain effective after joining government, getting State perks like blue-light vehicles, corner offices and mansions?’ -ActionSA

Opposition party ActionSA said it remains resolute in not taking any part within the government of national unity (GNU) led by the African National Congress (ANC) who lost its majority of votes in the May 29 election. After a lengthy ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which lasted for about 12 hours on Thursday, the ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that it had resolved to form a government of national unity – intensifying the process of engaging its rival political parties, including perennial adversaries the Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the Inkatha Freedom Party to join hands in forming South Africa’s seventh administration.

However, ActionSA led by Herman Mashaba said it does not want to be part of that government in any way, but will continue playing its role in opposition benches. In an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Friday morning, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said his party will be a “constructive opposition” as the next administration takes form and shape. ActionSA president Herman Mashaba. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers “We were watching (the ANC meeting) with a great deal of interest. We ourselves expressed a view that we would not want to take up such a position because we have a concern about what we call a conflicted opposition in South Africa. What happens to the opposition who have historically played an important role in exposing the countless acts of corruption and malfeasance taking place particularly over the last 20 years when they are now given corner offices, blue-light vehicles, government-sponsored mansions and higher salaries?

“When they find that corruption going forward, they now face a decision – do we do what is right or do we do what keeps our own government in place? A conflicted opposition with the ANC in government is potentially one of the most dangerous things.” On Friday, IOL reported that the ANC will go into a coalition government and form a government of national unity with all parties advancing South Africa. “We have agreed that we will invite political parties to form a government of national unity as the best option to move our country forward,” said Ramaphosa.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Itumeleng English / Independent Newspapers “The modalities of the government of national unity will take into account the conditions prevailing at this moment in our country’s history. The purpose of this government of national unity must be first and foremost to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed.” These included job creation and inclusive economic growth, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption. The ANC dramatically fell from the 57.50% it garnered in the 2019 general elections to 40.18% in last week’s hotly-contested elections.